Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams Inks Rookie Deal by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Detroit Lions have signed first-round wide receiver Jameson Williams to a four-year rookie contract.

The #Lions and first-round WR Jameson Williams have agreed to terms on his four-year, fully guaranteed deal, source said. As always, it includes a fifth-year club option. Both first-rounders in the books. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 12, 2022

Drafted 12th overall in this year’s draft, Detroit traded up a whopping 20 spots to select the former Alabama standout. While Williams is currently recovering from a torn ACL, the 21-year-old said he expects to be ready for the start of training camp.

At 6’2′ 189 pounds, Williams brings a much-needed combination of size and speed to the Lions’ receiving corps – a group that currently features star tight end T.J. Hockenson, Amon-Ra St. Brown, as well as free-agent acquisition D.J. Chark.

Possessing elite upside, Williams’s season-long fantasy value will surely be tied to the performance of starting quarterback Jared Goff. Despite a sluggish start to his Detroit tenure, Goff finished the 2021 campaign strong, posting an 11:2 touchdown to interception ratio over the Lions’ final five contests. If the former Ram can carry that momentum into 2022, then Williams could easily push for WR3 value early in his rookie campaign, health permitting.

Fanduel Sportsbook currently has the Lions at +950 odds to win the NFC North.