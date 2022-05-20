DFS: Chase Silseth, Cristian Javier Optimal Value for Friday by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Pitcher with the highest optimal probabilities: Chase Silseth, Cristian Javier

Los Angeles Angels hurler Chase Silseth only has one career start under him and has already flown up to the top of our board given that he dominated the Oakland A’s and gets to face the AL West’s worst team again tonight. Make no mistake about it, Oakland’s offense is absolutely dreadful as they rank last in wOBA and wRC+ and second to last in ISO.

At the end of the day, these are supposedly still MLB caliber players that Oakland is putting in their lineup…so is Silseth being the highest owned pitcher on the slate regardless of the opponent in just his second career started really warranted?

This is all up to your preference, but if you look for Silseth to feast once again then dealing with the high ownership could be worth it. As a bonus, there is also a higher strikeout upside to be had given his strong K numbers in the minors.

Before his most previous start, Cristian Javier of the Houston Astros had himself a sub-one ERA with the only runs he surrendered on the season being to his opponent tonight, the Texas Rangers.

To put it nicely, Texas’ offense is mediocre at best and doesn’t offer much to get excited about. If you take away Javier’s horrible performance which feels to be an isolated fluke, he’s been absolutely dominant this season. His strikeout numbers are strong and he is letting up the least amount of power thus far in his short career. Banking on a bounce-back game for a very solid pitcher against an average at best offense feels like a great play to make.

Getting him at single-digit ownership on an already weak slate makes this play even better.