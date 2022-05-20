Investors In Celtics’ Marcus Smart Made Large Profits Off Game 2 Display One Smart bet had +2800 odds and cashed by Scott Neville 37 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart made a triumphant return to the court in the C’s Game 2 win over the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals on Thursday.

While the fans of Boston should be elated by his return, investors in his latest performance are even happier. With a litany of bets available for the second matchup in the best-of-seven series, Smart cashed in on many, as he came just one rebound shy of a triple-double in his debut to the third round of the playoffs.

Smart’s point total Over/Under was set at 13.5 with a -105 line on DraftKings Sportsbooks. They also provided much steeper odds for the NBA Defensive Player of the Year to reach 20 points, with +550 odds. After a 24-point performance, a $100 bet paid out $650.

While that bet proved to be quite fruitful, it was not the most profitable. There was a special prop for Smart to score at least 20 points, record eight assists and four rebounds. That line was set at +2800, a $10 bet paid out $290.

Smart gained some fans for life by padding the stat sheet on Thursday, and evened the series in the process.