NBA Odds: Public Leaning Toward Celtics In Pivotal Game 5 Vs. Heat The Celtics are 1.5-point favorites heading into Game 5 by Jason Ounpraseuth 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Boston Celtics are only 1.5-point favorites against the Miami Heat, but public action could move Boston as larger favorites as the Eastern Conference finals moves to FTX Arena in Miami.

Historical betting data shows the road favorite in Game 5 is at a huge advantage, and it appears the public is keen on this information. DraftKings Sportsbook has released data on public action for Game 5, and an overwhelming amount of people are on the Celtics. Boston are currently receiving 78% of total bets and 84% of the handle.

The public is also high on the Celtics moneyline, though not at a similar clip. Boston’s moneyline is set at 4-to-5 and has received 57% of the bets and 62% of the handle.

The Celtics and the Heat have not ruled out any key players on their Tuesday injury reports. Marcus Smart and Robert Williams are questionable for Game 5, and the Heat have, traditionally, ruled multiple players questionable, including Kyle Lowry, P.J. Tucker and Tyler Herro. Despite Smart not playing in Game 4, Boston overwhelmed Miami from the jump, and it appears the public is gambling on a similar result.

The public’s view on the total is currently leaning towards the Over, garnering 53% of the bets and and 70% of the handle. While the spread could move before Wednesday’s Game 5, high bets on Over 203.5 might not see much movement and could lower, similar to what happened in Game 4.

Tip-off for Wednesday’s pivotal Game 5 is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.