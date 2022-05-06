NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs Western Conference Best Bets 5/6/22 by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Los Angeles Kings and St. Louis Blues will look to bounce back after Game 2 losses, as their series both shift to their home rinks for Game 3.

Below, you can look at both Western Conference games on tonight’s NHL slate and at some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Minnesota Wild (+102) vs St Louis Blues (-122) Total: 6.5 (O+102, U-128)

Both the Wild and Blues put together solid offensive performances in separate games to start this series, which has them deadlocked as we head to Minnesota. The expectation going into this matchup was that we’d be treated to a long, fun series and the first two games certainly haven’t disappointed.

The Blues posted a home record this year of 26-10-5, while the Wild were 22-14-5 as the visitors. Even though the Wild were more opportunistic in Game 2, the Blues didn’t exactly play a bad road game, despite the lopsided score, which should be something to build off tonight at home. The Wild have struggled on the road against St Louis over the last three seasons and that’s something that doesn’t bode well for Minny in Game 3, which is why the price is too nice too pass up.

Best Bets: Blues moneyline (-122)

The Oilers laid a beating down on the Kings in Game 2 by a score of 6-0 and if not for the goalie blunders by Mike Smith in Game 1, this could be headed back to Los Angeles with the Kings in a big hole. The scary part for LA is that the big stars on the Oilers didn’t exactly put up big numbers in the first two games of this series so they have yet to peak.

The Kings will certainly be using last change and the matchup game to their advantage tonight with Phillip Danault and Anze Kopitar likely to be on the ice every time Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl are. While those centers have been effective against opposing top players, McDavid and Draisaitl are at the point where even the best defenders won’t have an easy time shutting them down. Look for the Oilers to continue with their success from Game 2 and find a way to rout the Kings on the road.

Best Bets: Oilers puckline -1.5 (+175)