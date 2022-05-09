NHL's Western Conference Best Bets for Monday: Avs to Sweep by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Calgary Flames will look to even up their series against the Dallas Stars tonight, while Colorado has hopes of sweeping the Nashville Predators.

Below, you can look at both Western Conference games on tonight’s NHL slate and at some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Avalanche have gotten off to a great start in the postseason, much like it was expected they would against an inferior Predators team. This series would likely be closer in nature if Juuse Saros was in goal for Nashville, but his injury completely derailed any chance that his team had in this matchup.

Four Avalanche skaters already tallied have over five points in three games, while ten players have two or more points in this series as well. You’re not only seeing how deep this team is offensively, but in their overall game too, with plenty of size, speed, and skill.

Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper is listed as questionable for this Game 4, after leaving Game 3 with an injury to his eye, a result of getting a stick jammed between his goalie mask. Even if Pavel Francouz ultimately starts in place of Kuemper for the Avalanche tonight, it’s hard to see that changing anything this team does on both sides of the puck, meaning you should expect Colorado to put Nashville out of their misery, and do so by multiple goals.

Best Bets: Avalanche puckline -1.5 (-102)

The Stars have come to play against the Flames as the start of this series hasn’t exactly gone like a lot of people expected it would. There were question marks about whether or not the Stars would have enough offense to keep up with the Flames, but the exact opposite has held true through three games, with the Dallas outscoring Calgary 6-3.

If you’re looking for goals to be scored, this probably isn’t the series for you, but for the Flames to advance they will need to crack the defensive effort of the Stars. The Flames are a very well-coached hockey team under Darryl Sutter and it’s hard to see them going down 3-1 before heading back home for Game 5. Jake Oettinger has played well in goal for the Stars in this series and that’s one reason why they currently lead 2-1, but they’ve also been able to get more offense from up and down their lineup, not just from their top line.

You should look for another low-scoring game tonight, but for the Flames to do enough to even up the series, which is why you will want to lean towards them on the moneyline for Game 4.

Best Bets: Flames moneyline (-156)