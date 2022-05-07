Philadelphia Phillies Place Didi Gregorius on Injured List by SportsGrid 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Philadelphia Phillies placed Didi Gregorius on the injured list Saturday, the team’s official website reports.

The Phillies have placed INF Didi Gregorius on the 10-day IL (retro to 5/5) with a left knee sprain and have recalled INF Bryson Stott from Lehigh Valley (AAA). — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) May 7, 2022

Gregorius suffered a knee sprain that will keep him sidelined for at least 10 days. He missed the game Thursday to what was initially thought to be a day off but was apparently due to the injury. Assuming the New York Mets and Phillies game is played later this afternoon, Johan Camargo is expected to play shortstop, but the team did recall Bryston Stott from Triple-A.

This season, the Phillies have gotten off to a rough start and currently sit in fourth place in the National League East with an 11-15 record, seven games behind the Mets.

