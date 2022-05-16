Rangers' Jon Gray Will Start Against the Angels on Monday by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

MLB.com’s T.R. Sullivan reports that the Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray will be on the mound against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday. Gray left his previous start against the New York Yankees on May 9 with a knee injury. However, he seems good to go after throwing a bullpen session on Saturday without any issues.

Gray spent some time on the injured list earlier this season due to his knee and will wear a brace during the game. Rangers manager Chris Woodward said the 30-year-old would have no restrictions for his start against Los Angeles.

Gray has started four games this season but has failed to record a win and has one loss. He has a 1.22 WHIP, a 5.51 ERA, and 15 strikeouts through 16.1 innings.

The Rangers are fourth in the AL West with a 14-19 record, eight games back of the first-place Houston Astros.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Texas Rangers are +120 against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday. Noah Syndergaard will start for the Angels.