Rays Activate Ji-Man Choi for Series Finale vs. Mariners by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Tampa Bay Rays’ ascent up the AL East standings should continue as the team gets a key contributor back on Sunday. Marc Topkin tweeted that first baseman Ji-Man Choi would be activated from the injured list for the series finale against the Seattle Mariners. However, the team has yet to confirm who will be designated for assignment to make room for the 30-year-old.

#Rays announce that Choi will be activated, but corresponding move to open spot on roster is still to come — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) May 8, 2022

Choi hasn’t played since April 26 while resolving an elbow injury, but the Rays haven’t suffered for it. Tampa is 9-2 over that stretch, moving past the Toronto Blue Jays for second in the division.

The Japanese slugger has been one of the best Rays hitters to start the season, leading the team with a 1.086 on-base plus slugging percentage among players with at least 40 at-bats. Expect Choi to slot back into first base on Sunday.

The Rays go for the series sweep against the M’s, albeit as underdogs, as they enter the contest priced at +100, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.