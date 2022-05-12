San Diego Padres Close to Signing Robinson Cano by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports the San Diego Padres are close to signing Robinson Cano.

Cano was designated for assignment on May 2 and was released over the weekend by the New York Mets. He is still owed $39 million from the Mets but has struggled at the plate. The 39-year-old Cano has eight hits in 41 at-bats for three RBI, one home run, and three runs this season. He’s hitting .195, with a .233 OBP, and a .501 OPS.

Cano missed the entire 2021 season due to the second PED suspension of his career.

The Padres are second in the NL West with a 20-12 record, 1.5 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Padres are second in the NL West with a 20-12 record, 1.5 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers.