UFC Middleweight Eryk Anders To Bet On Himself This Weekend

Everybody loves an underdog, including, apparently, the underdogs themselves. At least that was the case with Eryk Anders, a UFC middleweight who decided to place a bet on himself after finding out he had plus odds for his fight on Saturday.

Most sportsbooks have Anders as an underdog heading into his fight with Park Jun-yong, including DraftKings Sportsbook who has him listed at +165 to win the fight.

“Vegas got this one wrong, they’ve got me at +180,” Anders told reporters in his pre-fight press conference, per Bleacher Report. “I’ll probably put $1,000 on it, +180 and then that will be my drinking tab on Saturday night.”

That would make for one hefty drinking tab, as a $1,000 bet on +180 odds would pay out $2,800 total.