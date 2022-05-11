Wednesday's NHL Western Conference Player Props to Target by SportsGrid 45 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Dallas Stars and Calgary Flames have had a relatively low-scoring series to this point, but there’s still some player value to target for tonight’s Game 5.

Matthew Tkachuk has yet to score this series and it appears he’s finally done playing the villain, with a greater focus on picking up points and winning hockey games. He has recorded three points in this series, all assists, and that’s going to have to change if the Flames hope to finish off the Stars in Round 1.

The big winger is too powerful of a goal-scorer for this to continue and it’s clear that the Flames need his offensive presence if they want to make a deep playoff run, let alone get out of the first round against a Stars team they were sizable favorites against. Tkachuk made up one-third of statistically the best five-on-five line in hockey this season and it’s only of matter of time before he breaks out of his scoring slump.

Joe Pavelski continues to age like fine wine and has put up really nice numbers to begin this series for Dallas, with three goals and one assist through four games. The Stars have often been considered a one-line hockey team this year, with Pavelski, Roope Hintz, and Jason Robertson factoring into a high percentage of the team’s goals.

That notion has held true for the first round against the Flames, but there’s certainly been some depth scoring sprinkled in as well, which has made this series a lot closer than many anticipated. If the Stars want to head home with an advantage in this series over the Flames, Pavelski will likely need to continue being a factor in the goal-scoring department.