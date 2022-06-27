How Oddsmakers View Bruins’ Chances Of Winning 2023 Stanley Cup Final Here are Boston's odds at several sportsbooks as the NHL offseason begins by Ricky Doyle 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins face an unpredictable summer, which makes evaluating their Stanley Cup odds for the 2022-23 NHL season nearly impossible.

For one, the Bruins need to hire a new head coach after relieving Bruce Cassidy of his duties, paving the way for him to join the Vegas Golden Knights just days later.

Then, there’s the lingering uncertainty over whether captain Patrice Bergeron will return for a 19th season or ride off into retirement.

Throw in some injuries — Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk all are expected to be sidelined to begin the season after undergoing surgery — and inevitable roster moves as Boston looks to rebound from a first-round playoff loss to the Carolina Hurricanes, and it’s hard to know who exactly will be representing the Spoked-B come Opening Night.

Might such volatility actually provide a betting opportunity?

Of course, it all depends on your level of optimism regarding the Bruins’ chances of contending next season. It’s certainly possible the Bruins enter some form of a rebuild — even if it’s not a full-scale teardown — but it’s also not outside the realm of possibility that Boston’s front office operates this offseason with an eye toward reentering the Stanley Cup conversation in short order, at which point now might be the time to buy in on the Black and Gold.

The Colorado Avalanche defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday night in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final to claim hockey’s ultimate prize. The Avs are the prohibitive favorites to repeat as champions next season, while the Bolts are among several Eastern Conference teams sitting in the next tier.

DraftKings Sportsbook as of Monday night had Colorado at +400 to hoist Lord Stanley in 2023, ahead of the Toronto Maple Leafs (+800), the Lightning (+900), the Florida Panthers (+1000) and the Carolina Hurricanes (+1400). Vegas, like Carolina, has +1400 odds, a tick above three Western Conference contenders — the Calgary Flames, Minnesota Wild and Edmonton Oilers — at +1800.

The Bruins have +2200 odds to win the 2023 Stanley Cup, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, tied with the St. Louis Blues and right behind the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers, both at +2000.

Here are the Bruins’ 2023 Stanley Cup odds at several sportsbooks*:

Caesars Sportsbook: +1800

FOX Bet: +1800

DraftKings Sportsbook: +2200

PointsBet: +2200

Bet365: +2500

BetMGM: +2500

FanDuel Sportsbook: +2500

*as of Monday, June 27, one day after the conclusion of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final.

Obviously, there’s a sizable difference between +1800 odds (bet $100 to win $1,800) and +2500 odds (bet $100 to win $2,500), which speaks to the importance of shopping around.

Now, are the latter odds long enough to make it a worthwhile futures wager? Again, it depends on your personal Bruins outlook, your bank roll and your own risk-reward analysis.

Just know the odds likely will fluctuate, one way or the other, as the NHL offseason progresses.