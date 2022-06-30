Dodgers Star OF Mookie Betts to Return Before All-Star Break by SportsGrid 5 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

On Wednesday, Los Angeles Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts said that he is “very optimistic” outfielder Mookie Betts will return before the All-Star break.

Betts has been on the injured list with cracked ribs since June 18. According to Roberts, Betts has begun testing his ribs through various baseball activities and reported more discomfort when thrown than swinging. This development led Roberts to say that Betts may primarily be used as a designated hitter if he returns in early July.

Before his injury, Betts was playing at an MVP caliber level. This season he’s hitting .273 with 17 homers and 40 RBI. Aside from his run production, Betts also had a .349 on-base percentage at the top of the lineup. His ability to get on base and drive himself in led him to score 53 runs in less than half a season. That type of production is immense for the Dodgers; the sooner he can get back, the better off the Dodgers will be.