NBA Finals Odds: Warriors Home Favorite In Game 5 Against Celtics Golden State is a 3.5-point favorite by Sean T. McGuire 1 hours ago

The Golden State Warriors return to Chase Center for Game 5 on Monday while riding a high from their pivotal road win against the Boston Celtics three nights prior.

The Warriors, benefitting from a 43-point performance from sharpshooter Stephen Curry, tied the series 2-all Friday night. Golden State outscored Boston by 14 points in the final five minutes of the 107-97 verdict.

From a betting standpoint, it shifted the Warriors back to being the favorite (-130) in the series. Golden State, after all, would host Game 7 if it gets to that point.

Curry and company will get one step closer with a victory Monday. The Warriors opened and remain a 3.5-point home favorite, according DraftKings Sportsbook.

Tipoff from Chase Center is set for 9 p.m. ET on Monday night.