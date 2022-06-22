NFL Odds: Former No. 2 Overall Pick Favorite To Be Steelers Starting QB Pittsburgh drafted Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 pick by Jason Ounpraseuth 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Pittsburgh Steelers head into training camp with one important question in mind: Who will succeed Ben Roethlisberger at the quarterback position?

The two-time Super Bowl champion retired last season after 18 years wearing the black and yellow. The Steelers front office have made moves this offseason to give Mike Tomlin and his coaching staff options at the quarterback position.

Mitchell Trubisky signed a two-year, $14 million deal after spending last season as a back-up quarterback to Josh Allen with the Buffalo Bills. Pittsburgh University product Kenny Pickett was taken in the first round with the No. 20 pick, and Mason Rudolph enters his fifth year with the Steelers.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Trubisky is the favorite to emerge as the Week 1 starter (-172) . Pickett follows the former No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft (+134), and Rudolph has dramatically longer odds at 25-to-1

Trubisky is the logical choice for Tomlin and his staff. The former Chicago Bears signal caller has the most experience as a starting quarterback and has playoff experience. The knock against Trubisky is accuracy issues combined with his frequency to turn the ball over too often.

For Pickett, it’s likely the Steelers choose to take their time with the rookie. The 2022-23 season could be a transition year with Trubisky at the helm until Pickett is deemed ready to start. It’s important to note this prop is specially for who will be the starter in Week 1. Pickett could eventually start for Pittsburgh later in the season — possibly after a multi-interception game from Trubisky.

The longer odds for Rudolph, while jarring compared to how competitive Trubisky’s and Pickett’s odds are, are understandable. Rudolph has 10 starts in his career through three seasons, and he has not looked the part of a starting NFL quarterback. The former Oklahoma State quarterback would need to show a significant shift in progress to prove he deserves the starting job.

The AFC North is shaping up to be a competitive division with the Cincinnati Bengals winning the AFC last season, the Baltimore Ravens with a dynamic quarterback in Lamar Jackson and the Cleveland Browns with — as of right now — Deshaun Watson under the center. The Steelers will need to choose wisely when training camp gets under way, or they will be looking at a high draft pick in the NFL Draft next season.