Why Celtics-Warriors Game 5 Is So Pivotal For NBA Finals Series Outlook
Game 5 of tied series swings the odds heavily
While neither the Boston Celtics nor Golden State Warriors face elimination on Monday, Game 5 of the NBA Finals tends to be series-defining — historically speaking.
“This is the 31st time that the NBA Finals have been tied at 2-2,” NBA Communications tweeted Monday. “In the previous 30 instances, the team that wins Game 5 has gone on to win the series 73.3% of the time (22-8).”
Though there are other trends worth following as the series progresses, the Game 5 swing is real. The Warriors have the advantage at home on paper, as 3.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. However, Celtics head coach Ime Udoka believes the adversity plays right into Boston’s hand.
The Celtics are slight underdogs in the series with +110 odds to win it all while the Warriors are -130 with two home games remaining. A $100 bet on Boston would pay out $210 while the same bet for Golden State would return $176.92.
After this game, the odds will assuredly be drastically changed.
Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Celtics and Warriors will be played Monday at Chase Center. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET.