What Ime Udoka Believes ‘Will Work Well’ For Celtics In Game 5

The Boston Celtics might not have the experience of the Golden State Warriors, but stand as the most battle-tested team in the NBA Playoffs.

The Celtics had to go through the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat to reach the NBA Finals, with the last two series going to Game 7. Boston head coach Ime Udoka considers their postseason journey to be a huge aid as they are tasked with winning a pivotal Game 5 on the road.

“Our guys are resilient, have been through quite a tough road against some high-quality teams, and that will work well for us tonight,” Udoka said, as transcribed by the Celtics’ Twitter on Monday.

The Celtics are 7-0 coming off of a loss and 8-3 on the road during their playoff run.

Their eight road wins are one behind the NBA record in a single playoff run according to NBA Communications. Udoka hopes that his team’s ability to respond to adversity will give them an edge heading into a pivotal matchup.

Game 5 of the NBA Finals between Udoka’s Celtics and the Warriors will be played Monday at Chase Center. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET.