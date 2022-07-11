2022 NL Cy Young Futures – July 11 by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Last season’s NL Cy Young race was one of the closest in recent memory. This year should be no different, with several hurlers capable of etching their name into baseball immortality.

In the final week before the MLB All-Star break, let’s look at the current NL Cy Young futures courtesy of the BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sandy Alcantara – Marlins (-105)

Last Week: Sandy Alcantara (9-3) remains the favorite to capture the NL Cy Young award following two masterful performances last week. Sunday, the Marlins righthander extended his consecutive innings scoreless streak to 19, earning a no-decision as the Marlins blanked the NL East division-leading New York Mets 2-0 in ten innings. Alcantara scattered six hits over seven frames, striking out four and walking one.

Earlier in the week, the 26-year-old picked up his ninth win as Miami edged the Los Angeles Angels 2-1 at LoanDepot Park. Alcantara was virtually flawless, tossing eight shutout innings, giving up just two singles, and striking out ten. He did not walk a batter.

The Dominican Republic native has now posted 12 consecutive starts where he has worked at least seven innings. The Marlins workhorse has lowered his ERA to 1.82, second among qualified pitchers in the National League.

This Week: Currently holding down 13.2% of all tickets, representing a hefty 21.4%% of the total handle, Alcantara and the Marlins head into the break with a three-game series at home against the Philadelphia Phillies. Alcantara will likely toe the rubber in the July 15 opener.

Last Week: Corbin Burnes (7-4) deserved a better fate in his July 6 start against the Chicago Cubs, working seven shutout innings only to earn a no-decision as the Cubs rallied against closer Josh Hader to defeat the Brewers 2-1. The 27-year-old was dominant, yielding just three hits and striking out ten. He walked one. Over 46.0 innings against NL Central Division opponents this season, Burnes has been stellar, owning a 4-1 record, 1.57 ERA, 0.70 WHIP, and 11.7 K/9. The division is hitting a minuscule .129 against him. From 2021 to now, his numbers are just as compelling – 113.1 IP, 1.82 ERA, and .177 BAA. With 29 games remaining against Central division opponents, the Brewers ace appears well-positioned to make a serious run at capturing back-to-back NL Cy Young awards. This Week: Among qualified starting pitchers, Burnes leads the NL in K/9 (11.34), is fourth in ERA (2.20), and second in WHIP (0.89). The league is hitting just .181 against him. However, the futures market does not appear to like Burns’ chances to repeat, directing 5.1% of all tickets and 3.5% of the handle his way. Burnes’ next start has yet to be confirmed with an off-day Monday, but it’ll likely be either Thursday or Friday in San Francisco as the Brewers and Giants tangle in a four-game series. Corbin Burnes – Brewers (+550)

Last Week: It is a little hard to understand why Tony Gonsolin (11-0) is not receiving more attention in the Cy Young Futures market. The Dodgers righthander remained unbeaten, earning his 11th win as the Dodgers got past the Cubs 5-3 on July 7 at Dodger Stadium. Gonsolin scattered four hits over seven innings, giving up just two earned runs. He struck out three and did not walk a batter. The 28-year-old has yet to give up more than two earned runs in a start this season (16 starts in total) and leads the league with a sparkling 1.62 ERA and 0.80 WHIP. His opposition batting average of .156 also is tops among qualified starters. This Week: Gonsolin’s Cy Young candidacy continues to rise as he currently garners 6.5% of total tickets and 6.8%% of the total handle. His next start before the All-Star break is scheduled for July 13 in St. Louis as the Dodgers visit the Cardinals for a three-game set. Tony Gonsolin – Dodgers (+800)

Last Week: Joe Musgrove gave up just one hit over seven shutout innings but failed to earn a decision in the Padres’ 2-1 10-inning victory over the Giants on Friday at Petco Park. The righthander struck out six and walked four. Musgrove has been dominant in back-to-back outings but has only a loss and no decision to show for the effort. He has lowered his ERA to 2.09 (third in the NL) and owns a 0.89 WHIP (tied for fourth league-wide). Opposing batters are hitting a meager .193 against him. This Week: Musgrove is scheduled to take the hill on July 12 at Coors Field in the second of a four-game series with the Colorado Rockies. The former Pirate earned the win in the Padres’ 9-0 victory over the Rockies at Petco on June 10. Musgrove currently holds 5.1% of the tickets and 3.4%% of the handle. Joe Musgrove – Padres (+900)