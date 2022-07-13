Anderson, Ohtani Best American League Player Props July 13 by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

There’s value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the American League.

Below, you can find some of tonight’s best player props to target on the MLB slate from the American League on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

It’s been an up and down campaign for Tim Anderson and the Chicago White Sox this season, which certainly goes hand-in-hand. Anderson is amidst a down stretch in his last 15 games, while the White Sox are just 4-6 over their last ten. Still, Anderson has an impressive .311 batting average on the campaign, but his power hasn’t been as evident, hitting just five home runs. With that, tonight should offer a familiar matchup with Cleveland Guardians starter Aaron Civale. Civale has struggled to the tune of a 6.28 ERA, a matchup that Anderson has faired well in the past. In 17 at-bats against the right-hander, Anderson has a .412 batting average, with three home runs and five RBI. Those numbers make his price to hit a home run attractive at +520.

Shohei Ohtani will start for the LA Angels as they take on the AL West powerhouse Houston Astros, but there’s still a lot to like about his offensive prospects tonight too. The Angels will be facing Cristian Javier. Ohtani has succeeded against Javier, hitting two home runs in 11 at-bats. However, Ohtani hasn’t been swinging the bat well over the past week, but this is a matchup to take advantage of. Ohtani has mashed four home runs over the past two weeks, and he could add more power numbers to his resume tonight. Ohtani is +285 to homer, and that price is good enough to target.

The New York Yankees are coming off a Gerrit Cole masterclass where he struck out 11 batters, meaning this is a spot to target again tonight. The Yankees are playing host to the Cincinnati Reds, who strike out at the sixth highest rate in MLB. Luis Severino will take the hill for the Yankees, and he’s posted a 5-3 record with a 3.11 ERA and 94 strikeouts this season. Over his past two starts, Severino has struck out just seven batters, and that’s helped create some built-in value with his alternate strikeout prop of seven or more. That number comes with plus-money at +108 and should warrant consideration with this juicy matchup.