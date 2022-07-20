Betting Public Goes Home Happy With American League All-Star Win The AL won 3-2 over the NL by Keagan Stiefel 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The American League defeated the National League, 3-2, at the 2022 Major League Baseball All-Star Game — taking home its ninth consecutive victory.

With their win, the AL put some money in the pockets of the betting public.

According to PointsBet media analytics manager Wyatt Yearout, 63% of bets and 59% of the handle were placed on the AL headed into the game. The American Leaguers had +100 odds to take home a victory, meaning the book had to pay back 59% of the money placed on the game — two-fold.

New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton took home the MVP award for the AL after going 1-for-2 with a two-run home run to tie the game in the top of the fourth inning. Minnesota Twins slugger Byron Buxton would follow that up with a home run of his own that proved to be the difference. Stanton had +1500 odds to take home the award heading into the game.

Houston Astros pitcher Framber Valdez took home the victory, with Cleveland Guardians pitcher Emmanuel Clase locked down the save — striking out the side in the ninth inning.

NESN.com’s coverage of MLB All-Star Week is presented by Cross Insurance, protecting your team since 1954.