Bettors High On Tiger Woods Comeback At 2022 Open Championship Rory McIlroy enters the tournament as a +900 favorite by Jason Ounpraseuth 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Tiger Woods hasn’t won a major since The Masters in 2019, but don’t tell that to public bettors.

The 2022 Open Championship is set to begin on July 14 at the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland. The major tournament will welcome the world’s top golfers, including those on the LIV Tour, who have been granted permission to compete since the major is not a PGA Tour event.

Public bettors have their choice of the favorite Rory McIlroy (9-to-1) or long-shots like LIV golfer Bryson Bryson DeChambeau (130-to-1), odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook. However, the public is backing a more high-profile long shot in Woods.

The 15-time major champion isn’t as large of a long shot as DeChambeau, but his odds aren’t priced as a top contender at 60-to-1. However, Woods has received the most bets at 14% with the most handle at 13% on DraftKings Sportsbook. A $100 bet on Woods to win at St. Andrews would pay out $6,100.

Scottie Scheffler (14-to-1) and Will Zalatoris (30-to-1) are tied at second with the most handle (10%), and the two are tied with McIlroy with the second-most bets (7%).

Woods has not won the Open Championship since his back-to-back victories in 2005 and 2006. He skipped out on the U.S. Open as he continues to rehab the injuries he sustained in a car crash last year.

Fans will have to wait and see if Woods’ health will play a factor at St. Andrews or not, but for bettors, they are hoping for a big profit.