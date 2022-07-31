Blue Jays Resting George Springer Sunday vs. Tigers by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Two games up on the next closest wild card team and a series split guaranteed, the Toronto Blue Jays are resting centerfielder and leadoff man George Springer Sunday against the Detroit Tigers.

Let's WIN the series! #NextLevel



REMINDER: Today's game is a 12:07pm ET start. pic.twitter.com/b7Ed2t7Qbe — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 31, 2022

Springer is due for a rest, going 1-for-12 streak, with four strikeouts and one base on balls over the past three games. Still, the four-time All-Star has been one of the Jays’ best hitters this year, ranking first in runs, third in home runs, and fourth in on-base plus slugging percentage.

The Blue Jays are off on Monday, affording Springer a well-deserved two-day break.

Utility outfielder Raimel Tapia starts in place of Springer for Sunday’s matinee. Tapia has featured regularly for Toronto this season, appearing in 81 games and is slugging .410.

Take note of the early start time, as first pitch is scheduled for 12:07 pm ET.

The betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook favor the Jays as they enter the American League showdown as steep -290 chalk.