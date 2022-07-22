Blue Jays SP Yusei Kikuchi Set for Rehab Start on Friday by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Ben Wagner of Sportsnet reported that Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi would make a rehab start on Friday for Triple-A Buffalo. He has been on the injured list since July 6 with a strained neck. Wagner says it sounds like the Blue Jays brass would want Kickuchi to throw around 75 pitches in his outing. Kikuchi working his way back is an excellent sign for Toronto. They have been leveled with injuries to their rotation, and Kikuchi will provide a lefty arm they need against the opposition. However, before his injury, the Blue Jays lefty was an enigma. He’ll return with a 3-5 record with a 5.12 ERA. Although, his stuff has been good, striking out 74 batters in 65 innings of work.

Toronto Blue Jays Betting Odds

The Blue Jays are a team to watch heading into the second half. They have World Series caliber talent but have proven to be a streaky team. However, the market believes in them, as they still hold the third best odds to take home the American League pennant at +950 on Fanduel Sportsbook. If the Jays can get healthy, they could make a run in October, so be sure to get the best of the number while you can.