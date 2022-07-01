Bulls' Zach LaVine Returns on 5-Year Deal by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Zach LaVine will continue to call the Windy City home for the foreseeable future. As Shams Charania of The Athletic reports, LaVine has agreed to a five-year, $215.2 million contract with the Chicago Bulls. The deal also includes a fifth-year player option.

NBA All-Star Zach LaVine has agreed to a five-year, $215.2 million maximum contract to return to the Chicago Bulls, with a player option in Year 5, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul told @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2022

The news does not come as a shock as it was widely expected LaVine would wind up re-signing with the Bulls. Since arriving in Chicago in 2017, the 27-year-old has taken his game to new heights. This past season saw LaVine post per-game averages of 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.5 assists en route to earning his second-consecutive All-Star selection. It was also the fourth-straight year the Washington native has averaged 20 or more points per contest.

LaVine recently underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee but is expected to recover fully. He should be ready for the start of the 2022-23 campaign, where he will once again be a top-tier fantasy option.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Bulls at +4600 odds to win the 2022-23 NBA championship.