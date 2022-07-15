Dodgers Look Into Acquiring Whit Merrifield by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that the Los Angeles Dodgers have looked into acquiring Whit Merrifield in advance of the trade deadline. Merrifield has been a cornerstone of the Kansas City Royals since his arrival. His ability to rack up hits, steal bases, and offer defensive versatility has made him untouchable in seasons past. However, in his age 33 season, it appears we’ve finally seen some regression. Merrifield is hitting just .240 with five homers, 36 RBI, and 14 stolen bases.

The Dodgers have become very analytical, and the underlying metrics show that Merrifield is far from done. He is still fast, as his sprint speed is among the top 15 percent of all major leaguers. In addition, his ability to put the ball in play will eventually result in more hits, that’s displayed by his xBA, which is .274.

Los Angeles Dodgers Betting Odds

A change of scenery to Chavez Ravine could light a fire under Merrifield. He can play both second base and outfield and would provide tremendous defensive depth. The Dodgers currently hold the second-best odds of winning the World Series, and any major acquisition would improve their position.