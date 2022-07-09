Five Red Sox Props To Consider With Rafael Devers Out Vs. Yankees Boston will need a big bat to step up without Devers by Jason Ounpraseuth 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Red Sox hope to bounce back against the New York Yankees on Saturday, but they will be without their top offensive player.

Boston third baseman Rafael Devers will sit out Saturday’s penultimate game after leaving Friday’s game with a lower back injury — an injury he had been struggling with before the series, along with a hamstring injury.

The Red Sox will need their bats to rise to the occasion to replace Devers’ production, and for bettors, there is opportunity to be had in player props. Here are five Red Sox props to consider wagering on for Saturday’s game at Fenway Park — odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Alex Verdugo Over 0.5 home runs +1100 — Verdugo isn’t exactly known for being a huge power hitter. He only has six dingers this year, and his last homer was on June 29 against the Toronto Blue Jays. However, Verdugo is tied with longest odds to hit a home run on the Red Sox (Jarren Duran), so it’s worth a long-shot bet. A $100 bet on this prop would pay out $1,100

Xander Bogaerts Over 0.5 home runs +600 — The last homer for the Boston short stop came on July 5 against the Tampa Bay Rays. Since then, Bogaerts has been without a base hit in his last three game (0-for-11). This is pure bet on talent. With Devers out, the Red Sox will need a solid outing from Bogaerts, who is second on the team in hits (91). A $100 bet on Bogaerts would pay out $700.

Bobby Dalbec Over 0.5 doubles +425 — Dalbec takes over at third base for Devers on Saturday. The infielder should fill in fine defensively, and while fans can hope lightning strikes twice and Dalbec homers on back-to-back days, the doubles prop is more safer. The odds are also not much different (+475). Dalbec’s confidence is likely up as he is currently on a four-game hitting streak, and a $100 bet on the infielder to extend it to five with a double would pay out $525.

Jarren Duran Over 0.5 stolen bases +750 — Duran returns to the starting lineup, and the Red Sox could use his speed to help drive in more runs. The center fielder has five steals through 21 games this season. A $100 bet on Duran to get a steal would pay out $850.

Trevor Story Over 0.5 home runs +370 — If you were to go with a “next man up” mindset, Story would be the man to bet on. The second baseman is second behind Devers on the Red Sox in homers (15), and he is the team leader in RBI (55). Story has hit three dingers in the month of July, and if the Boston hopes for a chance to split the series against the Yankees, it will need to do so behind Story’s bat. A $100 bet on this prop would pay out $470.