Red Sox Vs. Yankees Lineups: Rafael Devers Out As Boston Tries To Bounce Back

The Boston Red Sox still can tie their series with the Yankees, but they will need to win Saturday night at Fenway Park.

Boston is coming off an ugly 12-5 loss to New York on Friday in a game that featured Christian Arroyo losing a routine fly ball in the lights and Jackie Bradley Jr. pitching the ninth inning.

Rafael Devers will not be in the lineup as he deals with a tight back after re-aggravating the injury Friday. The third baseman missed two games earlier in the week due to the discomfort. Bobby Dalbec will take Devers’ place at third and bat seventh.

Alex Cora will go with Christian Vázquez at first while Kevin Plawecki handles the catching duties. Bradley will begin the game on the bench with Rob Refsnyder playing right field.

Kutter Crawford will pitch for the Red Sox in what will be a bullpen day for Boston. Crawford delivered 5 1/3 innings with eight strikeouts in the last bullpen day for the Red Sox. He’ll oppose Jordan Montgomery.

First pitch from Fenway Park is set for 7:15 p.m. ET. Saturday’s game can be found on FOX.

Here are the full lineups for the Red Sox and the Yankees: