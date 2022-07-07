Jeremy Sochan Will Not Play For Spurs In NBA Summer League by SportsGrid 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

San Antonio Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan will not play in the summer league this season, per reporter Tim Reynolds.

From the Spurs .., pic.twitter.com/GSBpdzsDLd — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) July 7, 2022

The ninth overall pick in this year’s NBA Draft had just recently cleared COVID protocols and missed all of the team’s pre-Summer League practices due to a positive test. It’s not a great start to Sochan’s development with the team as he’ll now miss four games that are a great opportunity to get used to the NBA style of play prior to your rookie season. The report did confirm that he will be in Las Vegas with the team.

In his lone season at Baylor, Sochan averaged 9.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 30 games. He’ll be looked towards to provide a defensive stopped to a Spurs team that ranked 23rd in points per game allowed in 2021.

San Antonio Spurs 2022 NBA Summer League Odds

The San Antonio Spurs are currently +2300 to win the 2022 NBA Summer League on the FanDuel Sportsbook.