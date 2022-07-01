Kings Acquire Kevin Huerter from Hawks by SportsGrid 9 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Sacramento Kings have acquired shooting guard Kevin Huerter from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Justin Holiday, Mo Harkless, and a future first-round pick.

Atlanta is trading Kevin Huerter to Sacramento for Justin Holiday, Mo Harkless and a future first round pick, sources tell EPSN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2022

A former first-round selection in 2018, Huerter spent four seasons in Atlanta, averaging 11.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.2 assists over 274 games. The 23-year-old will have an opportunity to compete for the Kings’ starting shooting guard spot alongside Malik Monk, whom Sacramento inked to a two-year, $19 million contract on Thursday.

As for the Hawks, they now boast two of the three Holiday brothers after signing Justin’s brother, Aaron, earlier on Thursday. In Justin, Atlanta is adding a reliable three-point shooter (39.4% last season) and a solid defender. While he will likely come off the bench, Holiday figures to play a role on a revamped Hawks squad that recently acquired All-Star point guard Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Kings and Hawks at +49000 and +5500 odds for next season’s NBA championship.