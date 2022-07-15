Knicks Favorites to Land Utah Jazz Star Donovan Mitchell by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Could Utah Jazz star guard Donovan Mitchell be bound for the Big Apple?

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, the Knicks are the frontrunners to acquire Mitchell in a potential trade.

Per @WindhorstESPN it also 'increases the likelihood that this is going to be a New York Knicks situation' for Donovan Mitchell b/c Ayton can't be traded.



"Moves the Knicks even further into the favorite spot for Donovan Mitchell" https://t.co/IRpgJecu7p — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) July 15, 2022

Per Windhorst, the Phoenix Suns matching Indiana’s offer sheet for center Deandre Ayton means he can’t be traded until January 1, which subsequently “moves the Knicks even further into the favorite spot for Donovan Mitchell.”

While New York’s interest in Mitchell has been known for some time, the question becomes what Knicks President Leon Rose is willing to give up for the 25-year-old’s services.

Recent reports have stated Rose is unwilling to part with rising forward RJ Barrett, whom many executives around the Association believe is a future All-Star.

That said, with Utah focused on accumulating draft picks, a package involving multiple of New York’s eight first-round selections, and a promising player like Quentin Grimes, could be enough to entice the Jazz to move Mitchell and embrace a full-on rebuild.

Stay tuned.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Knicks at +8000 odds to win the 2022-23 NBA Championship.