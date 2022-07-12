Luis Castillo Drawing Interest From Dodgers by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

You can add the Los Angeles Dodgers to the pile of teams interested in Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo. According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, LA is in the mix to potentially land the much sought-after right-hander.

Sources: #Dodgers and #Reds have had preliminary trade conversations about RHP Luis Castillo. Many clubs are showing interest in Castillo, of course. Long way to go before Aug. 2 trade deadline, but Dodgers are definitely involved. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 11, 2022

A few weeks ago, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported the Mets are also among that group of teams interested in acquiring the former All-Star.

In addition to the Mets and Dodgers, the San Diego Padres and Minnesota Twins are also said to be in on Castillo. The Toronto Blue Jays would also make a ton of sense with the injuries to their starting staff.

Castillo is having a solid season for a team the opposite of solid. The Dominican hurler has started 12 games for the Reds, posting a 3-4 record with a very impressive 2.92 ERA and 74 strikeouts over 71 innings.

The 29-year-old makes an ideal addition for many clubs since he is under team control through 2023.

