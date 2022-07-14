Mets Total, Brewers National League Best Bets for July 14 by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

There are multiple games today beginning this afternoon on the National League schedule, and there’s value to target in these spots. Below, you can find both games from the National League and some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.New York Mets (-138) vs. Chicago Cubs (+118) Total: 7.5 (O-120, U-102)

The New York Mets are set to visit Wrigley Field for a four-game weekend series with the struggling Chicago Cubs. The Mets are coming off an impressive series victory over the surging Atlanta Braves.

At the same time, the Cubs continue to lack consistency and sit just one game ahead of the Cincinnati Reds for the worst record in the NL Central. The Cubs have now lost six straight games after being swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers and Baltimore Orioles.

It’s difficult to find much to like about the direction this Cubs team is headed in, while the Mets lead the NL East by 2.5-games and will look to pad that this weekend in what should be a favorable matchup.

New York and Chicago will begin this series with a pitching matchup that should have some intrigue. The Mets send Carlos Carrasco to the bump tonight, while the Cubs counter with Keegan Thompson.

Carrasco had a good start to his season with New York but has struggled of late, leaving him with a 9-4 record and a 4.55 ERA, paired with 94 strikeouts.

This season, Thompson has been a solid presence for the Cubs, posting a 7-3 record with a 3.04 ERA and 74 strikeouts.

Carrasco has had a solid start to July with a pair of quality starts, but throughout June, he posted a 6.37 ERA. It’s hard to say he’s out of the woods yet with his struggles, while the home team Cubs, are certainly due for an offensive performance.

Much like Carrasco, Thompson didn’t have a banner June where he posted a 5.93 ERA, but he’s gotten off to a great start in July and has allowed just one earned run in nine and 2/3 innings pitched.

The total for this contest is currently set at 7.5, which might appear low at first glance with the up and down seasons these two pitchers have had. Runs shouldn’t be difficult to come by in this matchup, and there’s likely some value in considering the over 7.5 tonight at -120.

Best Bet: Over 7.5 (-120)

The Milwaukee Brewers and San Francisco Giants will collide for a four-game weekend set from Oracle Park. Both teams are currently in playoff races, with the Brewers holding a two-game lead in the NL Central race while the Giants sit one game back in the NL wild card.

The Giants will enter this contest having won two straight games and owning a 5-5 record over their past ten, while the Brewers are 4-6 over that same stretch. The Brew Crew just split a two-game series with the Minnesota Twins, while the Giants won two of three games against the Arizona Diamondbacks. There are certainly things to like about both of these clubs as they enter this series, and this should be an opening matchup that gets plenty of eyeballs if you’re interested in a good old-fashioned pitching duel.

Milwaukee and San Francisco are expected to send their two best arms to the mound in this series opener, with a meager total set at 6.5. The opening pitching matchup features the reigning NL Cy Young winner, Corbin Burnes of the Brewers, taking on Carlos Rodon of the Giants.

Burnes has continued to be electric for the Brewers in their rotation, posting a 7-4 record with a 2.20 ERA and 134 strikeouts. Rodon was a significant free agent signing for the Giants and has pitched as such, posting an 8-5 record with a 2.70 ERA and 124 strikeouts. Both of these pitchers have been tremendous this season, and there’s likely some value here with a tightly contested gap between the two sides on the moneyline tonight.

There’s been experience from both starting pitchers against the opposition, and as you could have guessed, neither side has particularly done much damage offensively. Milwaukee has been a dominant road team this season and boasts a 28-21 record as visitors, while Burnes is hard to fade, even if you like what the Giants left-hander has accomplished this season. With that in mind, there’s likely some value in leaning towards the Brewers tonight on the moneyline at -116.

Best Bet: Brewers moneyline (-116)