Milwaukee Brewers OF Christian Yelich Returned to the Lineup

Christian Yelich returned to the lineup for the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports.

Christian Yelich back in the lineup tonight leading off and in left field. Mike Brosseau gets the start at 1B against lefty Alex Wood. — Sophia Minnaert (@SophiaMinnaert) July 15, 2022

Yelich was able to pinch-hit Thursday after missing two games due to back discomfort. Yelich had a single in three at-bats and two walks as the Brewers fell to the San Francisco Giants 8-5 in his return, thanks to a walk-off grand slam by Mike Yastrzemski off of Josh Hader.

Yelich has again had a disappointing season, batting .250 with eight home runs, 31 RBIs, 13 stolen bases, and 57 runs in 85 games. Those numbers are far off the monster seasons he had in 2018-19 for the Brewers when he batted well over .300 and averaged 40 HRs and over 100 RBIs. Those seasons seem to be the outlying numbers in his career.

The Brewers will look to even up the series versus the Giants by starting Eric Lauer, while the Giants will go with Alex Cobb. The Brewers are -194 (+1.5) on the run line and +114 on the money line, with an over/under of eight, over (-105), and under (-115). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.