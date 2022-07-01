Mitchell Robinson Re-Ups with Knicks on $60 Million Deal by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The New York Knicks weren’t about to let their 24-year-old center walk, re-signing Mitchell Robinson to a four-year $60-million deal.

Free agent center Mitchell Robinson has agreed on a new four-year, $60 million contract to stay with the New York Knicks, his agents Thad Foucher and Joe Smith of @Wassbasketball tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/dnKtVQmln9 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2022

Analytically, Robinson was the Knicks’ best player last season. The former second-round pick was one of only three players with positive Offensive and Defensive Box Plus/Minus ratings, leading the team with a 2.0 Value Over Replacement Player score, as per Basketball-Reference.

Additionally, Robinson made his presence felt on both ends of the court, setting the tempo with a team-best 5.3 Offensive Win Shares while sitting second to Julius Randle with 3.2 Defensive Win Shares.

Robinson took over the starter’s role at center, averaging 8.5 points and 8.6 rebounds per game, and is part of a dynamic Knicks nucleus that features up-and-comers RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and Obi Toppin.

Still, the Knicks have some work to do if they want to catch the top teams in the NBA. FanDuel Sportsbook has New York priced as +12000 longshots to win the Larry O’Brien trophy next season.