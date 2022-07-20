MLB Odds: Rafael Devers Among Favorites For This Player Prop Devers continues to rack up hits at a rapid rate by Adam London 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Rafael Devers has his work cut out for him in trying to win American League MVP. The Red Sox third baseman will need the fend off frontrunners Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge in order to claim the coveted hardware.

But if Boston fans are looking for a way to profit off Devers’ excellent 2022 season at the sportsbooks, they have another option.

The two-time All-Star currently is among the betting favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook to lead Major League Baseball in hits at season’s end. Devers has the third-shortest odds (+400) for the prop, trailing only Los Angeles Dodgers All-Stars Trea Turner (+225) and Freddie Freeman (+275).

Devers entered the All-Star break ranked second in the big league in hits (112) behind only Freeman (114). Durability certainly has helped the LA first baseman, who has played in all 90 of the Dodgers’ games to date while Devers missed seven contests due to rest and/or minor injury.

Barring ailments, we probably can expect to see Devers in pretty much every Red Sox game through early October, as Boston is poised to be in a dog fight for one of the three Wild Card spots. The Dodgers, meanwhile, might elect to rest Freeman and/or Turner in September if they have a chokehold on the division. LA will enter the unofficial second half of the season with a 10-game lead atop the National League West.

Another reason to like Devers’ chances is the personal motivation factor. The 25-year-old is set to break the bank with his next contract and a hits leader title would be a nice feather to have in his cap when he’s in negotiations. This achievement might not have significant sway on a team, but it could be a matter of pride for Devers nonetheless.

In any event, Devers is primed to be firmly in the mix for the hit crown when fall rounds around. It might not be worth investing a full unit, but sprinkling a little on this very attainable prop probably is a practical move.