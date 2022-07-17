NASCAR Odds: Who Public Bettors Are Backing In Ambetter 301 Bettors are hoping for a big day from Martin Truex Jr. by Jason Ounpraseuth 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

LOUDON, N.H. — NASCAR was up north Sunday for the Ambetter 301 as bettors put all of their action on just two drivers at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

According to BetMGM, Joe Gibbs Racing’s Martin Truex Jr. earned the most bets from bettors at 8.9% of tickets on 18.3% of the handle. The amount of action on the JGR driver has made him the biggest liability for the public. Truex had the third-shortest odds to win the Ambetter 301 at 8-to-1 on BetMGM. This means a $100 bet on the JBR driver would pay out $900.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott had the second-shortest odds at 7-to-1 behind favorite Kyle Busch (6-to-1). Elliott earned 7.9% of the tickets on 12% handle, but Busch only earned 7.3% of the handle.

Behind Elliott on top three liabilities on BetMGM was Spire Motorsports’ Corey Lajoie. The Spire Motorsports driver sat at 750-to-1 odds to win at NHMS. This means a $100 bet on Lajoie to win the Ambetter 301 would pay out 75,100.

The Ambetter 301 featured New England Patriots offensive lineman David Andrews driving the pace car before the start of the race.