NL Cy Young Futures – July 25 by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Last season’s NL Cy Young race was one of the closest in recent memory. This year should be no different, with several hurlers capable of etching their name into baseball immortality.

Let’s look at the current NL Cy Young futures courtesy of the BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sandy Alcantara – Marlins (-130)

Last Week: Alcantara (9-4) picked up where he left off coming into the All-Star break, confirming his status as the favorite to capture the NL Cy Young. The Marlins’ workhorse posted another dominant performance but could earn only a no-decision as Miami’s bullpen blew a save opportunity in the ninth before defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 in ten innings at PNC Park on Sunday. Alcantara worked six innings, yielding two runs on two hits while striking out ten. He walked three. The righty threw 105 pitches, 70 for strikes, failing for the first time in fourteen starts to work at least seven innings.

This Week: Alcantara is scheduled to pitch Friday, the opener of a three-game series with the division-leading New York Mets. In three starts over 22 innings against the Metropolitans this season, the Marlins’ ace is 1-1 with a 2.45 ERA and .256 wOBA.

Corbin Burnes – Brewers (+550)

Last Week: Burnes (7-4) earned a no-decision in the Brewers’ 6-5 extra-inning victory over the Colorado Rockies on July 22. The reigning Cy Young winner worked five innings, giving up two earned runs on six hits, and striking out five. He walked two.

This Week: The Brewers wrap up their five-game homestand this week with two against Minnesota. Burnes is scheduled to start Wednesday’s finale.

Tony Gonsolin – Dodgers (+1200)

Last Week: Gonsolin (11-0) was saddled with the loss in Tuesday’s All-Star game, coughing up three runs on four hits in one inning. He starts the second half leading the National League in WHIP (0.84) and second in ERA (2.02) among qualified pitchers.

This Week: Gonsolin puts his unbeaten record on the line Monday as the Dodgers host the lowly Washington Nationals in the opener of a three-game series.

Max Fried – Braves (+1400)

Last Week: Fried (10-3) did not pitch in last week’s All-Star game. The Braves lefthander has been rock solid after losing his first two starts of the season and currently boasts a 2.64 ERA, sixth-best in the NL.

This Week: Fried toes the rubber Monday night at Citizens Bank Park in the opener of an important three-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies. He faced the Phils on May 24, working six strong innings (2ER, 2H, 5K), earning a no-decision in the Braves’ 6-5 victory.

Joe Musgrove – Padres (+1400)

Last Week: Musgrove (8-3) took the loss as the New York Mets salvaged the finale of their three-game series, downing the Padres 8-5 Sunday night. The Padres’ righthander worked 5.1 innings, giving up four earned runs on five hits, striking out four, and walking two. The runs charged to Musgrove came in the sixth inning, with the big blow being a three-run homer by Mets’ first baseman, Pete Alonso.

This Week: Musgrove is now winless in his last five starts, with three being losses. His 2.63 ERA has climbed almost a full run higher since June 3.

The Padres are off Thursday before opening a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins at Petco Park. Though San Diego has yet to confirm its rotation, Musgrove is likely to pitch either Saturday or Sunday, where he will look to recapture the consistency that had him at the top of the Cy Young conversation earlier this year.