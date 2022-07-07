Penguins Re-sign Kris Letang to 6-Year Extension by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Pittsburgh Penguins appear to be determined to keep the band together as they have extended their veteran blueliner. Kris Letang has signed a six-year, $36.6 million extension that could keep him in Steel Town until 2028.

General Manager Ron Hextall announced today that the club made it a priority to lock up the defenseman, drafted by the Pens back in 2005.

The GM praised Letang saying, “Kris epitomizes what it means to be a Pittsburgh Penguin. The role he plays on our team is irreplaceable. He is a leader in our locker room, and has made countless contributions to the organization over the last 15-plus years, which includes three Stanley Cup Championships. We are thrilled to make him a Penguin for life.”

Letang is also a six-time All-star and has been a part of Pittsburgh’s “Big Three” for nearly 20 years. The 2005 third-round pick, along with the first pick of the same draft, Sidney Crosby, and 2004 second-overall pick Evgeni Malkin have been the core of Pittsburgh’s winning ways for a generation.

A contract extension for Malkin is next on the docket for Hextall, as the Russian forward will become a free agent if not retained. It has been reported the Pens have offered the 36-year-old a two-year deal in the neighborhood of $6 million annually.

