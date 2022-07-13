Rangers Sign Vincent Trocheck To 7-Year Deal by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em. After getting bounced by the New York Rangers in the second round of this year’s Stanley Cup playoffs, Vincent Trocheck traded in his Carolina Hurricanes jersey for a Blueshirt. The Rangers signed the veteran centerman to a seven-year deal with an annual value of $5.625 million.

Trocheck helped lead the ‘Canes to a Metropolitan division crown and the third-best record in hockey this past season. Despite the 116-point campaign, Carolina could not get by division rival New York in the playoffs. The Hurricanes dropped their second-round series after holding 2-0, and 3-2 series leads over the Rangers.

The 29-year-old put up a personal-best +21 rating to go along with 21 goals and 30 assists last year, his third season with the Canes. Trocheck will likely center New York’s second line next season.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Rangers behind Carolina (+250) and the Pittsburgh Penguins (+300) with +350 odds to take the division.