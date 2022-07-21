Rays Pitcher Jeffrey Springs to Start Sunday by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Jeffrey Springs (leg) is expected to start on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, per Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times.

Springs was dealing with some right lower-leg tightness but it all seems to be sorted out with him slated to start to conclude the weekend. There were also some health complications with his five-month-old son and an Instagram post from Springs stated that his son is now healthy. He has not been in action since July 5 against the Boston Red Sox.

The 29-year-old has had a career year in 2022. He has posted a 2.53 ERA and 1.047 WHIP in 64 innings pitched this season. The Rays will certainly need him within the bullpen rotation if they are going to make a run in this year’s MLB postseason.

Tampa Bay Rays 2022 Playoff Odds

The Tampa Bay Rays are currently -245 to make the playoffs and +194 to miss out on the postseason on the FanDuel Sportsbook.