San Diego Padres OF Jurickson Profar is Back

Jurickson Profar returned to the lineup Friday for the San Diego Padres, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Profar was removed from the injured list before the game as he had been out with a concussion suffered on July 7 versus the San Francisco Giants. Profar was hitless in two at-bats but did have two walks as the Padres defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks, 5-3.

Profar has been unspectacular this season as he is batting .242 with eight home runs, 38 RBIs, and 50 runs in 83 games. Profar could go back to being a bench player if the Padres upgrade their offense by the trade deadline and the eventual return of Fernando Tatis.

