Serge Ibaka Returning to Bucks on 1-Year Deal by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, forward Serge Ibaka has signed a one-year contract to return to the Milwaukee Bucks. The financial terms of the deal have not yet been disclosed.

Acquired in a trade from the Los Angeles Clippers last season, Ibaka played 19 games for the Bucks, averaging 7.0 points, and 5.3 rebounds in 17.8 minutes. In 54 appearances total between the two teams, the 32-year-old posted per-game averages of 6.8 points, 4.9 points, and 0.7 blocks.

With Milwaukee’s frontcourt anchored by superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, center Brook Lopez, and sixth man Bobby Portis, Ibaka will have minimal fantasy value barring an injury.

The Bucks are Ibaka’s fifth NBA franchise, having also spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Orlando Magic, Toronto Raptors, and Clippers. The Congo native won an NBA championship with the Raptors in 2019 and was named to three straight All-Defensive First Teams while a member of the Thunder (2012-14).

