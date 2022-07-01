Sharks Fire Head Coach Bob Boughner by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The San Jose Sharks have fired head coach Bob Boughner, per the team’s Twitter.

#SJSharks have relieved head coach Bob Boughner, assistant coaches John Madden and John MacLean, and assistant coach, video Dan Darrow of their responsibilities. https://t.co/S6ZoEo9vEs — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) July 1, 2022

Boughner’s entire staff has been relieved of their duties as well. This move felt imminent following last season. Finishing in eighth, sixth, and sixth in the Pacific Division will not buy you much time with any franchise, especially one with San Jose’s success. Boughner is out after not recording a playoff appearance in all three seasons at the helm. It’s the longest playoff drought in the team’s history, and they only missed one postseason from 2004 to 2019. The Sharks accrued just 157 points during Boughner’s time with the team.

The team’s search for its ninth permanent head coach in franchise history will be something to monitor in the coming weeks and months of the NHL offseason.

