St. Louis Cardinals All-Star Nolan Arenado Out of Lineup by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Nolan Arenado is out of the starting lineup for the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

#STLCards star 3B Nolan Arenado is out today with low back tightness. Also, Arenado, who has been dealing with back pain for weeks, will skip the MLB All-Star Game because of the injury. — John Denton (@JohnDenton555) July 16, 2022

Arenado will miss the game due to lower back tightness. Arenado also won’t participate in the All-Star game Tuesday. Instead, he has been replaced by Austin Riley of the Atlanta Braves. The Cardinals haven’t announced whether or not Arenado will play Sunday in the series finale versus the Cincinnati Reds.

Arenado is having a big season for the Cardinals as he is batting .293 with 18 home runs and 59 RBIs in 88 games. Arenado might even have been one of the leading contenders for the National MVP if not for teammate Paul Goldschmidt.

The Reds have an early 1-0 lead over the Cardinals in the first inning. Miles Mikolas is on the mound for the Cardinals, and he is up against Nick Lodolo of the Reds. The Cardinals are +176 (-1.5) on the run line and -130 on the money line, with an over/under of nine, over (-125), and under (-102). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.