White Sox Star OF Luis Robert OUT Sunday vs. Twins

The Chicago White Sox will continue to be without a crucial part of their offense for Sunday’s series finale against the Minnesota Twins.

According to MLB.com, star outfielder Luis Robert is out of the White Sox lineup due to illness.

This will be Robert’s third straight game on the sidelines. The 24-year-old was removed from Friday’s affair after complaining of light-headedness, before sitting out Saturday’s 6-3 loss.

Speaking with reporters, Chicago manager Tony La Russa said Robert is “still not feeling right,” and will be re-evaluated on Monday.

The Cuban native has been spectacular for the White Sox this season, slashing .301/.334/.461 with 12 home runs, 54 RBI, 48 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases.

Robert had been particularly hot at the dish of late, notching three straight games with three or more hits prior to his illness.

At 45-46, Chicago sits 4.0 games back of the Twins for first place in the AL Central.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the White Sox at -118 on the moneyline ahead of Sunday afternoon’s contest.