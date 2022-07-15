Yankees and Dodgers Favored to Land Reds' Luis Castillo by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees are the two early favorites to acquire starting pitcher Luis Castillo before the trade deadline. The Reds’ 29-year-old right-hander has had a phenomenal first half of the season. He is 3-4 with a 2.77 ERA and has racked up 82 strikeouts across 78 innings pitched. Castillo was also named to the National League All-Star team.

Castillo will come with a high price tag for potential suitors as he is under team control until 2024. The Dodgers and Yankees have the prospect depth and payroll to acquire him. However, it may be more difficult for the Yankees as they have not made their top two prospects available.

Yankees and Dodgers Betting Odds

It should be no surprise that the top two World Series contenders are looking to improve at the deadline. Right now, the Yankees have the slight edge over the Dodgers on the odds board, but if one of them can land Castillo, that team would become a much more significant favorite. Be sure to grab either team now at Fanduel Sportsbook, as the value may be gone by August.