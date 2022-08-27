Carolina Panthers QB Sam Darnold Forced to Leave With Injury by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Sam Darnold of the Carolina Panthers had to leave the game on a stretcher Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

#Panthers QB Sam Darnold is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain based on the initial evaluation, sources say. He’ll have an MRI tomorrow to determine the severity and if there is other damage. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 27, 2022

During a play where he threw an interception, Darnold had his ankle rolled up by a defender of the Buffalo Bills. Darnold was in obvious pain and couldn’t put any weight on his leg. Initial tests taken after the game showed that Darnold suffered a high ankle sprain.

The Panthers had already named Baker Mayfield as the starting quarterback this season, but this still comes as a blow to the team who lost rookie QB Matt Corral last week due to a foot injury. The Panthers will only have two healthy quarterbacks on the roster for Week 1 when they take on the Cleveland Browns, Mayfield, and P.J. Walker.