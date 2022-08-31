Chicago Bears Claim OL Alex Leatherwood off Waivers by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to ESPN.com, the Chicago Bears have claimed former Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood off waivers.

The 17th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Leatherwood was released by the Raiders during Tuesday’s 53-man roster deadline after failing to show improvement in a disastrous rookie campaign. Making starts at both the left tackle and right guard position, the 23-year-old was penalized 14 times and allowed 65 QB pressures in 17 games last season, per Pro Football Focus.

Despite Leatherwood’s struggles, the move makes sense for a rebuilding Bears squad that currently boasts one of the league’s worst offensive lines. The former Alabama standout provides the team additional depth up front and could wind up pushing starter Teven Jenkins for snaps at right guard, who has endured his own struggles during his brief NFL career.

