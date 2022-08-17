Cowboys LB Micah Parsons Attracting Bettors in DPOY Market by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

A year after T.J. Watt recorded a banner season for the Pittsburgh Steelers on defense, Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys now has the attention of bettors.

Watt led the league in 2021 with 22.5 sacks to go with five forced fumbles and 48 solo tackles. With so many versatile defensive players present in the NFL in 2022, the field is wide open for the Defensive Player of the Year award, but there’s a reason that Parsons has been attracting bettors.

The Cowboys linebacker made quite the impression during his rookie campaign, and bettors expect even more from him in his sophomore year. During his first NFL season, Parson’s had 64 solo tackles, 13 sacks, and three forced fumbles, capping the season off with an appearance in the Pro Bowl for the NFC.

Highest Ticket%: Micah Parsons 24.0%

Highest Handle%: Micah Parsons 30.5%

Biggest Liability: Micah Parsons

The buzz has been meaningful surrounding the second-year pro, which has seen him become the only defensive player on the BetMGM Sportsbook with more than 10% of tickets at 24%. A number that’s even more telling is his handle percentage, which currently sits at 30.5%, nearly double Darius Leonard (+2000), the only other player in double figures.

His handle in relation to his ticket percentage tells you that more significant money is coming in Parsons’s direction. The freakishly athletic Penn State product has the tool kit to be a threat for this award, which has him set with the fourth highest odds to take home the prized accomplishment at +900.

Leonard has also seen big money head in his direction for the award that should be noteworthy intel, as he owns just 9.1% of tickets but holds 18.5% of the handle, both of which have him second behind just Parsons. The Indianapolis Colts star linebacker forced eight fumbles in 2021 and had 122 combined tackles.

Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns is the current odds-on favorite to take home the award at +700 (tied with the defending champ, Watt), but the defensive end hasn’t been getting backed at this time, seeing just 1.8% of tickets and 2.1% of the handle head in his direction. Garrett didn’t even finish in the top three in voting for the award in 2021, with those honors going to Watt, Parsons, and Aaron Donald. Donald is +900.

The biggest liability for the award on the BetMGM Sportsbook is currently Micah Parsons, which directly correlates with the amount of action he’s already had placed on him.